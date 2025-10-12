Analysts Set Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) PT at C$29.91

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.78.

DPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$28.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$32.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.02. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$12.30 and a 1 year high of C$34.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

