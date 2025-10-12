Analysts Set Expectations for Deere & Company Q1 Earnings

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Deere & Company in a research note issued on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.87. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $19.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q2 2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $24.23 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.88.

Shares of DE opened at $446.76 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $387.03 and a one year high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

