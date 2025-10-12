Analysts Set Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Price Target at $8.00

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSTV shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert P. Lenk purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 139,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,270.23. This trade represents a 375.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $69.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

See Also

