Analysts Set Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT at $23.00

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TBPH shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jones Trading upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $704.54 million, a PE ratio of 58.29 and a beta of -0.03. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 326,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,596.02. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.