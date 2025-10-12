Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.29, but opened at $37.02. Applied Digital shares last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 30,785,496 shares.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 48.82% and a negative net margin of 111.29%.The company’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Applied Digital from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $305,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 297,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,281.62. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 201,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,468. The trade was a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,675 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Trading Up 16.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.