Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Up 16% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shot up 16% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $39.07 and last traded at $33.99. 104,945,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 36,511,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 48.82% and a negative net margin of 111.29%.The company had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Applied Digital’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APLD. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

In other news, CFO Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 201,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,468. This represents a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $305,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 297,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,281.62. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 6.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 68,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 97,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

