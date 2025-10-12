Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.63.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ABR opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 38.37, a quick ratio of 38.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.99 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 20.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 499,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 27,153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 223.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

