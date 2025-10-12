Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.8333.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACRE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

NYSE ACRE opened at $4.42 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $243.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is -176.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 963,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 234,258 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth $2,685,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 453,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,764 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 226,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 69,881 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

