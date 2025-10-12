Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ACRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.83.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

NYSE:ACRE opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $243.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -176.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $554,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $995,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 963,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 234,258 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

