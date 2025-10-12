ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 9.2% on Analyst Downgrade

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.2% on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $171.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ARM traded as low as $153.22 and last traded at $154.93. Approximately 8,298,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,326,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.66.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 45.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 85.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 802.3% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $163.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.74, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.18.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

