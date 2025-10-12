ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 4.5% After Analyst Downgrade

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank Degroof downgraded the stock to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $935.41 and last traded at $936.19. Approximately 2,911,635 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,706,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $980.54.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $935.00 target price on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,001.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 153.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $368.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $834.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $762.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

