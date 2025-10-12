Atb Cap Markets Lowers Earnings Estimates for Lycos Energy

Get Lycos Energy alerts:

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Lycos Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Lycos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lycos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.92.

Lycos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LCX stock opened at C$1.34 on Friday. Lycos Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$2.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 11.70.

About Lycos Energy

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

