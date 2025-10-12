Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.67.

TSE ATH opened at C$6.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.61. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of C$4.05 and a one year high of C$7.20.

In other news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 158,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$932,414.98. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

