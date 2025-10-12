Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATH
Athabasca Oil Trading Down 6.1%
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 158,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$932,414.98. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Athabasca Oil
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.