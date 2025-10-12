Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATLC shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Atlanticus from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Atlanticus from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday, September 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $124,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,529.88. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 198.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 243,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 93,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $827.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $393.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Articles

