Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 55,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 714.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

