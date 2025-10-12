Auna S.A. (NYSE:AUNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Auna S.A. (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Auna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Auna from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Auna in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Auna Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of AUNA stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Auna has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $484.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.29.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Auna had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 5.49%.The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Auna will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Auna by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,558,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 40,673 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Auna by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Auna in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Auna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

