B. Riley Has Negative Outlook of Cadre FY2027 Earnings

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadre in a report released on Thursday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Cadre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cadre in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Cadre from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cadre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Cadre Stock Down 0.3%

CDRE opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cadre has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.65%.The company had revenue of $157.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadre has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the second quarter worth about $21,872,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 726.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 447,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 393,218 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 8.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,743,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,373,000 after purchasing an additional 213,298 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the first quarter worth about $5,039,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 38.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 536,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 149,551 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

