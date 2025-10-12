Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$167.83.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$173.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.8%

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

BMO opened at C$175.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$169.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$152.27. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$121.31 and a 1-year high of C$182.90. The company has a market cap of C$128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.89, for a total transaction of C$1,486,782.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,583,553.14. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Alan Tannenbaum sold 9,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total transaction of C$1,720,408.35. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,740. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.