Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$39.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABX. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. National Bankshares raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.33.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$45.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$21.73 and a 1 year high of C$49.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.74.

In related news, insider Joel James Holliday sold 13,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total transaction of C$548,735.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 84,087 shares in the company, valued at C$3,395,752.59. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their position. Also, insider Rousseau Jooste sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.70, for a total transaction of C$122,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,370,478.85. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,990 shares of company stock worth $2,580,075. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

