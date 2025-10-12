Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy Trading Down 8.9%

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$3.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.91 and a 12-month high of C$4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp is an oil and gas company. Geographically, the group operates in Canada and the United States. The company derives a majority of revenue from Canada. Its Canada segment includes the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

