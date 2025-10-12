BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.92.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$40.50 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BCE from C$51.00 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on BCE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Stock Up 1.8%

BCE Dividend Announcement

Shares of BCE opened at C$33.46 on Friday. BCE has a 52-week low of C$28.73 and a 52-week high of C$46.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 745.65%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.