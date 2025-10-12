BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$40.50 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BCE. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price target on BCE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BCE from C$51.00 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.92.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE Announces Dividend

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$33.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.57. BCE has a 52 week low of C$28.73 and a 52 week high of C$46.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 745.65%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

