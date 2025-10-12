Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 348 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 33.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 38.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $43,224.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,596. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 15,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,900 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

