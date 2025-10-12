Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 432 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 161,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 304,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 103,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 42,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $68,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,695.50. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,851.40. This represents a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,045 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,257 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.