Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,716 Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 111 Capital grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of EHC opened at $122.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $127.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.50.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 14.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHC

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,177.14. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.