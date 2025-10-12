Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,292 Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $221,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 285,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,240.92. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jared Isaacman purchased 104,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.61 per share, with a total value of $8,754,385.05. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 939,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,569,571.15. The trade was a 12.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.65.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $77.28 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

