Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $1,570,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 450.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $1,310,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 169.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $153,755.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,198.20. This represents a 45.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNH opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 10.34. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

