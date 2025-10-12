Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 4,972.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 695.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 477.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 171.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 451.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brunswick Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.42%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

