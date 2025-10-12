Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $265,000 in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Crown by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

CCK opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $109.48.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,109.12. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $846,290.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,770 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

