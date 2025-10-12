Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 8,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.3% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $181.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.32.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total value of $695,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,656.37. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,066,816. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,153 shares of company stock valued at $27,946,408 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus set a $212.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.