Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 306 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $42.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

