Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,632 Carnival Corporation $CCL

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,505,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,188 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,718,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 16.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,425,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

