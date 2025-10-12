Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. $BZH

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BZH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5,863.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $650.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 13.33. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $38.22.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

