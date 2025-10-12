Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Equinix by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $960.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $800.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $782.79 and its 200-day moving average is $812.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.74%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

