Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,168,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,446 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $47.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

