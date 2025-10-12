Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) $CLDT

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 40,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

