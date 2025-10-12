Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 586 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 600.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,170 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,970,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,057,000 after acquiring an additional 381,210 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $951,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 29.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

APAM opened at $42.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 71.72%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 77.66%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.