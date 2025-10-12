Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 842 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $195.50 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $154.00 and a 52-week high of $198.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.33.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.