Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 973 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF $YEAR

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YEAR. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA YEAR opened at $50.60 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

