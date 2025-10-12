Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $259,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after acquiring an additional 748,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,848,000 after purchasing an additional 382,544 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,076,000 after purchasing an additional 108,157 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,491,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,036,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,730,000 after purchasing an additional 178,723 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.