Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $259,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after acquiring an additional 748,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,848,000 after purchasing an additional 382,544 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,076,000 after purchasing an additional 108,157 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,491,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,036,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,730,000 after purchasing an additional 178,723 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $50.98.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
