Berenberg Bank Cuts B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 450

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 to GBX 450 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 361 to GBX 290 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 490 to GBX 395 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 207 to GBX 205 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital raised B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 250 to GBX 300 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 376.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

BME stock opened at GBX 230.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.42 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 200.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 413.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 240.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 273.

In related news, insider Tjeerd Jegen acquired 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 per share, for a total transaction of £198,750. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 257,380 shares of company stock worth $62,468,940. 22.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.