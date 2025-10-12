Berenberg Bank Cuts B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 450

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 to GBX 450 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 361 to GBX 290 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 490 to GBX 395 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 207 to GBX 205 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital raised B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 250 to GBX 300 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 376.88.
In related news, insider Tjeerd Jegen acquired 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 per share, for a total transaction of £198,750. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 257,380 shares of company stock worth $62,468,940. 22.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
