Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.2222.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $27.00 target price on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $27,172.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 475,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,357.10. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,527 shares of company stock valued at $71,738. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 750,661 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 454.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 698,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 572,439 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,672,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 476,000 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 993,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 417,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $576.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,257.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

