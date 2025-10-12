Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB Stock Position Reduced by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 185,930 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,384,000 after purchasing an additional 147,304 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,488,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 62,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 51,397 shares in the last quarter.

BITB stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.95.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

