BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.95, but opened at $31.24. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. BlackSky Technology shares last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 436,858 shares.

BKSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 24,036 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $419,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 402,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,277.40. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 31,646 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $552,222.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 474,582 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,455.90. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,160. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 638.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 118,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 1,095.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 181,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 166,264 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $947.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 82.04% and a negative return on equity of 52.27%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 million. BlackSky Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

