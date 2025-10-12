B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 300 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 250.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 207 to GBX 205 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 490 to GBX 395 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 361 to GBX 290 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 376.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BME

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 0.3%

Insider Activity at B&M European Value Retail

BME opened at GBX 230.05 on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 413.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 723.42 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, insider Tjeerd Jegen acquired 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 250 per share, with a total value of £198,750. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 257,380 shares of company stock worth $62,468,940. Corporate insiders own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.