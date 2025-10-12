BMO Capital Markets Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$27.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AC. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Air Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.78.

AC stock opened at C$18.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$12.69 and a twelve month high of C$26.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.24. The stock has a market cap of C$5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.

