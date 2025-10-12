Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$230.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$202.00 to C$230.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$150.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$175.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$179.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$173.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$195.20.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBD.B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.