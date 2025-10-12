Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$230.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$202.00 to C$230.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$150.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$175.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$179.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$173.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$195.20.

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$190.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$173.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$131.26. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$71.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$204.50.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

