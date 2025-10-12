BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.8750.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $30.00 price target on BrightSpring Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Report on BTSG
Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services
BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance
BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 91.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28.
BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. BrightSpring Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BrightSpring Health Services
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.