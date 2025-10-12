BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.8750.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $30.00 price target on BrightSpring Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Report on BTSG

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 1,532.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 273,666.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 91.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. BrightSpring Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.