Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Argus raised their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $324.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

