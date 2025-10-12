Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Defined Financial Planning LLC

Defined Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of Defined Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Defined Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $324.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

